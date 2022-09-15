Mashego: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Mokwena breaks silence on rumours for Kaizer Chiefs-linked defender

The rumour mill has been rife with reports the Bafana Bafana star is close to joining the Brazilians from the Citizens

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has responded to rumours linking Cape Town City defender Terrence Mashego with a move to the Premier Soccer League champions.

Mashego, who was initially the subject of interest from Kaizer Chiefs, has been linked with a reported lucrative deal to join Masandawana in the ongoing transfer period.

However, Mokwena was cagey about the subject but affirmed that their desire is always to sign the best players.

"Terrence… until both clubs make an official statement, he’s not a Sundowns player and because he’s not a Sundowns player, officially – I’d like to refrain from discussing him," Mokwena said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"What I can say is that we want the best players in this team and we try to recruit the best players for this team. When they become available in the market, we have an obligation to our supporters to make sure we move into that space to make our team as competitive as we can."

Lyle Lakay, Sifiso Ngobeni and Kermit Erasmus are rumoured to be involved in any potential deal that will see Mashego join Masandawana as they move in the opposite direction. Mokwena also suggested that should the signing be done, someone will have to leave the club.

"We try to recruit the best players, and then, of course," he continued.

"At this moment in time, the biggest thing for us now is when we bring in, we have to let go – because you can’t have your cake and eat it. You can’t have too many [players] that’s the honest truth. So let’s wait and see and I’m sure the club will make an official statement."

Stressing the importance of quality players and the club’s affinity for top talent, the tactician, giving examples, mentioned their recent signing, Marcelo Allende.

"That’s why we have Marcelo here. As you guys said, we beat a lot of good competition to get Marcelo Allende," he added.

"He has proven pedigree and plays for his national team. Imagine the quality and calibre of players that play for the Chilean national team, and he’s able to sit with us and work with us every day – that’s the space we’re in."

Further reports had it that Mashego had missed City's Caf Champions League clash against Otoho d'Oyo of Congo-Brazzaville on Saturday in order to ensure that the left-back doesn't become cup-tied as Sundowns will compete in the same continental tournament this season.