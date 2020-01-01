Mashego: Mamelodi Sundowns can match Orlando Pirates to retain the treble

The retired Masandawana hitman discusses why the PSL champions can follow the Buccaneers footsteps

Former striker Katlego Mashego tips the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions to follow ' footsteps and retain their treble.

‘Mahoota’ explains how winning trophies is in the veins of the Brazilians and that success is continuous, saying coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops will win the league with more points than they did in the previous term.

The retired striker lifted the PSL title with SuperSport United and Sundowns but his highlight came when he helped the Buccaneers to a treble in the 2010/11 season.

“It does not end, that is the thing with success, you want to be like this the whole time and I think coach Pitso shares the same sentiments because he is a successful coach and he always wins,” Mashego told Phakaaathi.

“This is a huge achievement but it is also a stepping stone because I am sure he would want to go on and win 15 league titles with Sundowns and probably win the treble once again next season with Sundowns. Pirates won the treble back-to-back and I am sure that’s what Sundowns want.”

Although the former hitman says there is no formula to win back-to-back titles, he says the players will have more hunger to continue with their winning ways.

“There is no formula to say if you do this and that you will be able to defend the title. You can only speak about how to successfully repeat the treble after you have won it again," he added.

“Sundowns have really got a strong team going into the new season, they have got the right players and they are hungry for more titles.

“Going into this coming season with the players that they have and the hunger that the team has, they do stand a good chance of winning the treble again and they can probably win the league with more points than they did this season.”

Under coach Mosimane, Sundowns have lifted 11 trophies since the former Bafana Bafana boss took over at the club in 2012.

Apart from five PSL trophies, two Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout Cup titles, they also bagged the Caf and the Super Cups.

Meanwhile, the experienced manager will be gunning to lift the MTN8 trophy as it remains missing in his cabinet since he went to the Tshwane side.