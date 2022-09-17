Mashego: Mamelodi Sundowns announce signing of former Kaizer Chiefs target from Cape Town City

The hard-working player could make his debut for Masandawana when they take on AmaZulu FC in a PSL match on Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns have reinforced their defence with the signing of Bafana Bafana international Terrence Mashego.





The gifted left-back has been snapped up by Masandawana from Cape Town City, who recently confirmed that they held talks with Kaizer Chiefs regarding the player's services.





The Tshwane giants issued the following statement on their official Twitter page on Saturday afternoon.





"Masandawana, let's give a very warm welcome to Bafana Bafana Left Back, and one of our own, 𝗧errrence Mashego," a club statement read.





City also announced Mashego's departure having signed the dreadlocked player from TS Galaxy in October 2020.





"Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement over the transfer of Terrence Mashego," a club statement read.





"Everyone at the Club would like to wish Terrence Mashego the best of luck with the remainder of his career."





The 24-year-old established himself as one of the best left-backs in the country during his days with the Citizens and his exploits earned him several Bafana call-ups.





Mashego, who was born in Mamelodi, Pretoria, has returned to his hometown and he will compete with the likes of Lyle Lakay, Sifiso Ngobeni, and Aubrey Modiba for a place in the starting line-up.





However, Lakay has been linked with a move to his former clubs Cape Town City and SuperSport United in the last few days.





The reigning PSL Defender of the Season has fallen out of favour at Masandawana this term with Modiba and Ngobeni preferred ahead of him.