Mashego: Kaizer Chiefs transfer interest confirmed amid Bafana Bafana star's proposed Mamelodi Sundowns move

The former Ajax Cape Town chairman commented on the 24-year-old full-back's future having caught the eye of two PSL heavyweights

Cape Town City have confirmed Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Terrence Mashego and attempted to play down rumours tipping him to join Mamelodi Sundowns.





On Monday, reports indicating that the Bafana Bafana international was close to sealing his transfer to Masandawana from the Citizens in a lucrative deal emerged.





City chairman John Comitis disclosed that he had held talks with Chiefs who were looking to sign Mashego when asked about the dreadlocked player moving to Sundowns.





"We were in talks with Kaizer Chiefs [regarding Mashego]," Comitis told GOAL.





It has also been reported that Mashego had missed City's Caf Champions League clash against Congo-Brazzaville's Otoho d'Oyo on Saturday in order to ensure that left-back doesn't become cup-tied as Sundowns will also compete in the same continental tournament this season.





When asked if Sundowns had contacted him regarding Mashego's signature, Comitis said: "No, no, where did you see that? Let me check the story...(laughs)."





Sundowns have a good working relationship with City which has seen Bradley Ralani, Kermit Erasmus, and Lyle Lakay join the Tshwane giants from the Citizens in recent years.





The current PSL transfer window will close on September 22.