Mashego: Cape Town City confirm signing of TS Galaxy defender

The full-back has been handed an opportunity to play in the top-flight league for the first time in his career

have announced the signing of TS Galaxy defender Terrence Mashego.

The 22-year-old player was one of Galaxy's key players in the last two seasons in the National First Division (NFD).

Mashego was linked with both City and SuperSport United ahead of the current transfer window.

However, the Citizens have now confirmed his arrival at the Western Cape-based club.

"Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of South African defender, Terrence Mashego," a club statement read.

"The left-back signs a three-year deal, joining City from TS Galaxy. The future is now."

Mashego has filled the void left by fellow left-back Ebrahim Seedat, who recently left City for Galaxy on a permanent deal.

Galaxy made a move for the 27-year-old player after they purchased 's status and they will be campaigning in the elite league in the new 2020/21 season.

Mashego has joined City following two successful campaigns with the Rockets as he made 58 appearances for the team in the NFD - missing only two matches.

The former Mthatha Bucks player was also a regular for Galaxy as they stunned the whole country by clinching the 2019 Nedbank Cup.

The Rockets became the first team from the lower division to win the Nedbank Cup after defeating a much-fancied side in the final.

Mashego played all of the team's six matches in the South African that season as Galaxy made history.

As a result, the Mpumalanga-based outfit qualified for the 2019/20 Caf Confederation Cup after winning the Nedbank Cup.

Mashego got an opportunity to play in Africa's secondary club tournament as Galaxy eliminated Saint Louis Suns United of Seychelles and Madagascar's CNaPS Sport.

However, the Rockets crashed out of the competition after losing to Nigerian giants in the playoff round.

Mashego is expected to compete with Mozambique international Edmilson Dove in the left-back position at City.

Dove can also play as a central defender for coach Jan Olde Riekerink's side with the team set to take on in the 2020 MTN8 quarter-final match on October 17.