Mashaba warns Benni McCarthy: Coaching Bafana Bafana will not be easy

The former Cape Town City coach has been strongly linked to the vacant hot seat, as have the likes of Pitso Mosimane, Carlos Queiroz and Hugo Broos

In the midst of speculation regarding the identity of the new national team coach, former Bafana Bafana head coach Shakes Mashaba has warned AmaZulu's Benni McCarthy about the potential perils of the job.

On Sunday Safa issued a statement addressing the media speculation that McCarthy was to be the next Bafana coach.

They did not, however, categorically deny that the former Ajax, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United striker would be given the position.

Meanwhile, former national team head coach Shakes Mashaba, who is himself an option for the job, has warned McCarthy about the difficulties of the position and also insinuated that the Capetonian may lack the experience.

The 43-year-old McCarthy does after all only have roughly three years to his credit as a head coach in the PSL.

“There's nothing we can do if the leaders [at Safa] think he is the right person," Mashaba was quoted saying by the Sowetan.

"The new coach must not be appointed based on the pressure Safa is put under. It mustn't be a decision made because certain people influenced it. When a coach wins three, four games we perceive him to be Bafana material.

“Coaching the national team is a big challenge. You can succeed at club level but coaching a national team is another thing.

"Benni has done well so far. Cape Town City rushed to chase him away and now he's doing well with AmaZulu, but it won't be as easy for him at Bafana. I warn him, he must not think coaching Bafana will be easy.”

Safa, meanwhile, did little more than acknowledge the media speculation surrounding McCarthy, as well as the success he's enjoyed with AmaZulu.

"Firstly, it was Carlos Queiroz then Pitso Mosimane and most recently AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy," the statement read.

"Safa has always stated that the Technical Committee will submit their final recommendations to the Safa NEC, the highest decision-making body, which will finally make the announcement once the process is concluded.

"We note that the Benni McCarthy’s name comes at a time when AmaZulu are top of the log standings and it might appear that SAFA wants to derail the club’s good run. We are happy with AmaZulu’s current good run but Safa will announce the new incoming coach once the issue is dealt with by the NEC."