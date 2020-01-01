Mashaba: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila respond to reports linking them with ex-Bafana Bafana coach

The Vhadau Vha Damani official confirmed there are coaches keen to take charge of the team ahead of the 2020/21 season

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) have commented on reports linking them with veteran coach Ephraim Mashaba.

The National First Division (NFD) side is preparing for life in the Premer Soccer League ( ) after agreed to sell them their top-flight status.

Once the deal is approved by the PSL, Wits will relocate to the Limpopo Province and the club will be called Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Nicknamed Vhadau Vha Damani, Tshakhuma have already signed former midfielders Joseph Molangoane and Oupa Manyisa ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

Vhadau Vha Damani's marketing manager, Tshidino Ndou, confirmed that there are coaches who are interested in coaching the team.

However, Ndou dismissed reports linking the club with former Bafana Bafana head coach Mashaba, 69.

"We have received a lot of CVs from coaches who are interested in coaching us," Ndou to Daily Sun.

"But we don't have Mashaba's CV in our office. Maybe those people who are spreading those rumours want Mashaba to be in charge of Tshakhuma.

"But we have not spoken with Mashaba at all," Ndou said about the man nicknamed Shakes, who has been jobless since he left former NFD side Witbank Spurs last year.

According to the same publication, Ndou refused to share the names of the coaches keen to take charge of the team.

Tshakhuma placed their Serbian coach Vladislav Heric on a special leave just before the current season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

Vhadau Vha Damani have already confirmed that current Wits coach Gavin Hunt will not be relocating to Limpopo next season and they are looking for a new mentor.

Owen Da Gama, who is currently in charge of , has been linked with the Tshakhuma coaching job.

There have also been rumours indicating that Vhadau Vha Damani are interested in Northern Irish tactician Sammy Troughton, who has coached and Univesity of Pretoria in the PSL.