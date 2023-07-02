Maseko transfer news: Mamelodi Sundowns make final offer to SuperSport United for Bafana Bafana winger

GOAL has been informed that Mamelodi Sundowns have made an improved offer for SuperSport United winger Thapelo Maseko.

Masandawana pushing for Maseko's signature

The teenager is also on the radar of Westerlo

Sundowns await SuperSport's response

WHAT HAPPENED?: Masandawana have set their sights on the teenager who was one of Matsatsantsa's standout performers during the recent season and he was an unused substitute as Bafana stunned Morocco 2-1 on June 17.

Maseko played an instrumental role in helping SuperSport finish third in the Premier Soccer League - scoring four times and providing two assists from 24 league matches and he was named GOAL Young Player of the Season.

GOAL has learnt that Sundowns are pushing for the services of the 19-year-old having seen their initial offer being turned down by their Tshwane rivals.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Sundowns made the final offer for Maseko and they are now waiting for SuperSport's response," a source told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maseko, who is contracted to SuperSport until June 2025, is also on the radar of Belgian club Westerlo.

However, Masandawana are showing the most interest in the South Africa under-23 international at the moment as the PSL champions look to reinforce their already star-studded squad.

Sundowns have already signed Lesiba Nku from Marumo Gallants and they are poised to announce the signing of Stellenbosch FC playmaker Junior Mendieta, while SK Beveren's Lucas Ribeiro Costa has also been tipped to join the PSL big spenders this winter.

WHAT IS NEXT?: As things stand, Maseko and his SuperSport teammates are set to travel to Durban where coach Gavin Hunt's side is scheduled to hold its pre-season camp.