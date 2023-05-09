SuperSport United have insisted they will not be listening to local offers for attacking midfielder Thapelo Maseko.

Maseko has been one of the revelations this season

Has now attracted interest both locally and overseas

But SSU say they will not entertain local offers

WHAT HAPPENED? The 19-year-old has been enjoying a good season which is a huge improvement from last term, when he made his top-flight league breakthrough.

His exploits have attracted the interest of Belgian side KVC Westerlo who have had two offers turned down by SuperSport. Matsatsantsa have also confirmed some big Premier Soccer League clubs are keen on their wonderkid.

Buttressing their stance that they will not entertain local clubs, Matsatsantsa chief executive officer Stan Matthews says the player is set to undergo trials in Europe in the next few months.

WHAT MATHEWS SAID: “We still have a three-year contract with him and the real decision is will he want to go overseas and prove himself through the ranks in Europe because he can do so and he is now being given the opportunity,” Matthews said as per Sowetan Live.

“The Westerlo offer, you can put it one side, there will be [other] European clubs coming for Thapelo Maseko. So we don’t feel like we need to jump at the first offer that comes along, but now that our Diski Challenge team has won the title, he will go overseas with that team to participate in an international tournament so he can get some exposure at that level.

“He will also stay there and have a trial with a big club in Europe. That’s lined up for him in July and then we can sit down with him and talk about the time frame and say maybe the end of next season will be a good time for him to move.

“We can line the deal up early as we know he can get some African experience and hardiness if we are in Africa. He is going to get close to 25 plus games in the PSL under Gavin next year to build [on] what he has achieved this year.

“A kid like Maseko should not be talking about transfer now for at least another year or two, but because that’s the nature of the game, now we face pressure on an asset we have been grooming since he was 15 years old.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maseko has scored four league goals and made two assists in 22 games this season. After playing for Bafana Bafana at the Cosafa Cup last year, Maseko was also part of the South Africa Under-23 side this season.

He is also one of the favourites for the PSL Young Player of the Season award alongside Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula. Maseko’s name has been mentioned among the bright prospects of South African football.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASEKO? SuperSport are left with two league games before they wrap up their season and Maseko would be pressing to end the campaign on a high with some goals.