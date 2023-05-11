Maseko transfer lifeline for Kaizer Chiefs & Orlando Pirates? Agent denies Europe trials for SuperSport United wonderkid

Lance Davids, the agent of SuperSport United attacker Thapelo Maseko, has reacted to reports the player is scheduled for trials in Europe.

Maseko has been one of the standout SSU players

That has sparked so much transfer talk around him

His agent sets the record straight

WHAT HAPPENED? Matsatsantsa chief executive officer Stan Matthews said Maseko is due to be assessed by clubs in Europe before the start of next season. This comes after SuperSportrejected two offers tabled by Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

The Tshwane side is not entertaining local offers and is looking to ship the attacker to Europe, where they believe his talents deserve. But Davids says he does not know trials being lined up for the 19-year-old in Europe.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We brought an offer and it was rejected, but my understanding is that talks continue regarding the Westerlo offer,” Davids told SABC Sport.

“As for the trial, you are asking me about, this is the first time I am hearing about it. Why would you want a player to go on trial when there’s already an offer, where the club wants him in immediately?

“Yes they are going to England, but Thapelo will not fit the criteria for the rules in the UK. But I hope SuperSport can fulfil the boy’s dream to go to Europe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Davids’ remarks could be welcome news for Premier Soccer League clubs who are interested in Maseko after SuperSport confirmed there is massive local interest. Although Matsatsantsa are not listening to domestic offers, big PSL clubs could be fancying flexing their financial muscles to sign Maseko.

While Mamelodi Sundowns have been raiding SuperSport playing in recent seasons and are known not to hesitate to pay big money for players, a move for Maseko looks unlikely due to the number of experienced attackers they already have.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates could make audacious bids for Maseko, competing with Westerlo or other European clubs that enter the race for his signature. At 19, Maseko is at the age preferred by Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASEKO? SuperSport host Chiefs at Royal Basfokeng Stadium on Saturday and it is an opportunity for Maseko to add to his four league goals and two assists.