SuperSport United midfielder Thapelo Maseko could make a huge career leap next season following bids by a club in Europe.

Maseko is in his second PSL season

Mentioned as a bright prospect in SA football

Been handed an opportunity to play in Belgium

WHAT HAPPENED? Belgian top-flight-league side Westerlo have launched a bid for SuperSport midfielder Thapelo Maseko. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has been enjoying his second season in the Premier Soccer League.

He was recently included in the provisional Bafana Bafana squad for March’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia. Maseko was, however, dropped from the final squad but featured for the South Africa side that failed to qualify for the Africa Under-23 Nations Cup, scoring in the first leg against Congo Brazzaville.

Westerlo has been closely monitoring him, and according to SABC Sport, the Belgians have made an improved offer for the player after their initial approach was rejected by Matsatsantsa.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We believe this was expected because Thapelo has had a phenomenal season under coach Gavin Hunt and was recently called up to the Under-23 and mentioned by Bafana coach Hugo Broos as well. We can confirm the offer,” Maseko’s agent Lance Davids told SABC Sport.

“I think he is ready for the step up and he can follow in the footsteps of SA players who move to Europe at a young age and have done well in the past.

"Westerlo is also an ideal club, they have a history with our players – from Lyle Foster recently, to Elrio van Heerden, Masilo Modubi, Jeffery Ntuka and Boy-Boy Mosia.

"There’s clearly something special if you also consider that Bontle Molefe and Mdu Shabalala went on trial there last year.

“But we do acknowledge the decision rests with his parent club and we hope they can allow him this opportunity, instead of maybe considering any local offers for Thapelo.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Westerlo is a club where Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mduduzi Shabalala failed trials in 2022. The Amakhosi star’s failure to make the cut draws questions about Shabalala being highly rated.

Maseko is now out to succeed where his South Under-23 failed. While Shabalala went for an audition, the SuperSport playmaker is needed as a direct signing without undergoing trials.

Maseko has made 19 Premier Soccer League appearances this season, including 15 starts and has scored three goals as well as provided one assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASEKO? Maseko will look to finish the season with SuperSport on a high as they eye continental football. Maintaining some good performances would make Westerlo more determined to land his signature.

It could also attract the interest of other clubs in Europe.