Masango urges Kaizer Chiefs fans to give Zwane time to 'make his magic work'

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mandla Masango believes it is just a matter of time before coach Arthur Zwane transforms Amakhosi’s fortunes.

Masango believes Zwane's the right man for the Chiefs job

Amakhosi are trying to break Downs' dominance over local football

Masango feels Zwane just needs time until Chiefs will gel

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has been at the helm of Chiefs this season and is leading their bid to end Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance of the Premier Soccer League. The last piece of silverware won by Chiefs was the 2014/15 league title under Stuart Baxter.

Since then, different coaches and players have come and gone, but they have all failed to inspire the Soweto giants to silverware. Masango feels things at Chiefs “are coming” together under Zwane as they seek to end their lengthy trophy drought.

WHAT MASANGO SAID: “I think appointing Zwane as a Chiefs coach was the best decision from the management, I don’t think there was any better person to lead the club than him,” said Masango as per Phakaaathi. “He knows Chiefs so well and I believe there is so much coming from him, he is going to deliver.

“Look, I know that the fans are hungry for trophies, the team hasn’t won major silverware in a long time and that is worrying the fans. But it is coming, he just needs time to make his magic work, he has done it with the reserve team and we all saw the results.

“Plus he also helped to unearth a lot of young talent that is the future of the club.”

AND WHAT MORE? Sundowns looks set to continue their dominance of domestic football this season. They already lead the standings in the PSL race but Masango feels Chiefs can break Masandawana's stranglehold on PSL which they've now won five years in a row.

“Sundowns are doing well, it’s been years now since they started dominating, plus they also have the right players who are doing the job,” Masango said. “But there is a lot of potential at Chiefs and things will start going right as time goes by.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There will be spotlight on Zwane during the upcoming January player transfer window to see if he can recruit players who can change things at Amakhosi.

Most players added before the start of the current season are yet to establish themselves as influential figures.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpage

Backpagepix

BackpagePix.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Zwane is preparing his side to visit Golden Arrows on New Year’s Eve as they resume their PSL campaign. Amakhosi are currently fourth on the log, seven points adrift of Sundowns.