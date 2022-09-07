Marumo Gallants vs Polokwane municipality: Legal battle ensues over Kaizer Chiefs fixture

The match was initially scheduled to be played at Royal Bafokeng Stadium with Bahlabane Ba Ntwa hosting Amakhosi

Polokwane municipality has taken Marumo Gallants to court in a bid to stop Sunday's match against Kaizer Chiefs.





The municipality has challenged Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's decision to move the Premier Soccer League encounter to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg from Polokwane's Peter Mokaba Stadium.







The case was heard at the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Wednesday and Mantlako Sebaka, the sport and recreation manager at Polokwane local municipality, has now confirmed that the hearing has been rescheduled for Thursday.





“Well, the matter was set down for today between Marumo Gallants and Polokwane municipality at the court, and the judge stood the matter down for tomorrow, which is the eighth of September for 14h00, so that Marumo Gallants can file their answering affidavit. So the matter would simply continue tomorrow at 14h00,” Sebaka told iDiski Times.





“Polokwane municipality has got an event hosting partnership agreement with Marumo Gallants, so why we are here precisely is because according to our reading of the situation, Marumo Gallants has repudiated, or has breached the terms of our contract by unilaterally taking the match, which was meant to be played at the New Peter Mokaba stadium and taking that match to Royal Bafokeng Stadium on the 11th of September 2022.”





Gallants and Polokwane municipality have a three-year agreement to host all of the team's 15 PSL matches at Peter Mokaba Stadium.







“Well, a contract is a contract. No one divorces his wife, or her husband, without informing the husband or without telling the husband or giving the husband noticed that I’m divorcing you. Even if it’s for half a day, or the whole day, or for the entire lifetime," Sebaka continued.





"You don’t do that. Because you just have to notify your husband that looks, I think I want to divorce you. So we didn’t get that, only to get it somewhere else that our partner wants to divorce in this case, or has decided that they want to take a day off from being our partners. Whereas we have you a partnership for the entire three years.”