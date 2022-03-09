Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates take on Nedbank Cup defending champions Marumo Gallants in a Round of 16 match at Peter Mokaba on Wednesday.

Fresh from the Soweto Derby disappointment, the Buccaneers would be out to redeem themselves in Limpopo.

They would want to bury the loss to Kaizer Chiefs last weekend by eliminating the Nedbank Cup holders from this competition.

This is a competition which continues to slip from Pirates’ hands, having last won it in 2014 and were runners-up in 2017.

But for now, they will have to first worry about Gallants who are determined to retain this trophy.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, March 9 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Gallants would be hoping attacking midfielder Sede Dion is available for this match after limping out early in their 1-0 PSL win over Stellenbosch last weekend.

This is a match coach Dan Malesela would need all his best players to be available for as they face the Soweto giants.

There is a possibility Pirates coaches might decide to start goalkeeper Richard Ofori who has recovered from a long term injury and was on the bench against Chiefs last weekend.

But facing Gallants who are in top form might see them sticking with Siyabonga Mpontshane and bringing back captain Happy Jele who was rested against Amakhosi.

Attacking midfielder Vincent Pule remains out injured which has seen the likes of Kabelo Dlamini and Linda Mntambo filling his position.

Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids said every forward is fit which leaves them with a wide pool of selection in Kwame Peprah, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Zakhele Lepasa, Frank Mhango, Terrence Dzvukamanja and upcoming star Boitumelo Radiopane.

Match Preview

Gallants pose a real threat to Pirates and have been enjoying a good run of form.

The Limpopo outfit appears strong upfront, having scored 10 goals in their last five matches across all competitions in which they are unbeaten and that run includes four straight victories.

That would be a concern for the Buccaneers who have conceded seven goals in their last four games.

Pirates have also lost twice in their last five games while Gallants have shipped in just three goals in that period.

For Bahlabani Ba Ntwa to reach this stage of the Nedbank Cup, they beat Santos 2-0 in the Round of 32, while Pirates edged AmaZulu 1-0.

The Buccaneers' last visit to Gallants saw the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in a PSL affair in August 2021, while the return fixture ended with Pirates winning 2-1 in December.