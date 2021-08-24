Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Soweto giants have been enduring a turbulent period of late and they will be keen to move on during their visit to Limpopo

Orlando Pirates will be eager to pick themselves up from a false start to their 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign when they face Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch at home in their league opening match, Pirates’ title credentials were placed under scrutiny.

Those two points dropped in their own backyard came seven days after being eliminated from the MTN8 by Soweto rivals Swallows FC.

That led to the departure of coach Josef Zinnbauer, which plunged the club into a difficult situation just at the start of the season.

Now, they will want to bury a turbulent two weeks by claiming maximum points at Gallants.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, August 24 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202