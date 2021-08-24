Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Orlando Pirates will be eager to pick themselves up from a false start to their 2021/22 Premier Soccer League campaign when they face Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.
After being held to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch at home in their league opening match, Pirates’ title credentials were placed under scrutiny.
Those two points dropped in their own backyard came seven days after being eliminated from the MTN8 by Soweto rivals Swallows FC.
That led to the departure of coach Josef Zinnbauer, which plunged the club into a difficult situation just at the start of the season.
Now, they will want to bury a turbulent two weeks by claiming maximum points at Gallants.
|Game
|Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Tuesday, August 24
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Coach Sebastien Migne’s Gallants squad has no suspended players going into this big match for them.
But the availability of veteran defender Lehlohonolo Nonyane is uncertain after he lasted just 38 minutes against Baroka FC last Saturday, when he was replaced by Mpho Mvelase.
Pirates go into battle without defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza who is suspended.
Nyauza was shown a straight red card in the first half against Stellenbosch and will miss this match as well as their home clash against Swallows.
He was playing as a right-back when he was sent off but Pirates interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids might not be too worried as Wayde Jooste is available to play in that position.
The Buccaneers’ other key players Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari and Innocent Maela have been struggling with fitness issues.
Striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is back from injury in which increases the coach’s options in their problematic frontline.
The availability of another forward Zakhele Lepasa is, however, not certain.
Match Preview
It is not long ago when Pirates last met Gallants in a league game.
When the two sides last clashed in the final game of the 2020/21 season, Marumo Gallants were still referred to as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and the Buccaneers were held 0-0 at Orlando Stadium.
It was a result which almost derailed Pirates’ bid to finish in the top-three.
The first-ever meeting between Gallants and Pirates saw the Soweto giants winning 3-0 at Thohoyandou Stadium in June.
Both sides go into Tuesday's match on the backdrop of failing to win their respective opening matches of the season.
The same day when Pirates were restricted to a 2-2 draw by Stellenbosch, Gallants were beaten 2-0 by Baroka FC in a Limpopo derby.