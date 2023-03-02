Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians return to fulfil their domestic responsibilities after spending the last two weeks playing Caf Champions League football

Mamelodi Sundowns will resume their Nedbank Cup title defence when they visit Marumo Gallants for a Round of 16 clash at Free State Stadium on Thursday.

Masandawana are in Bloemfontein where they will be trying to avoid going for two games without a win for the first time since May 2022 when they drew with Kaizer Chiefs and lost to Stellenbosch in Premier Soccer League games.

Rhulani Mokwena’s men arrived in the Free State fresh from last weekend’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Al Ahly.

Thursday’s match will be the third straightaway fixture for Sundowns who will be hoping travelling will not affect them.

What could make it difficult for Masandawana is that they are facing a slightly improved Gallants that has been gaining experience and confidence from their taxing Caf Confederation Cup assignments.

It will also be a rematch of last season’s Nedbank Cup final which was between Sundowns and Bahlabani ba Ntwa.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Thursday, March 2 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Gallants welcome back defender Olivier Toure who was suspended for last Sunday’s Confederation Cup match against USM Alger.

The Ivorian has been a rock at the back this season which has seen him being linked with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Interestingly, he once underwent trials at Chiefs in 2017.

Sundowns have been enduring a long injury list this season but they have been able to defy it.

The likes of Terrence Mashego, Rushine de Reuck, Abubeker Nasir, Erwin Saavedra, Ledsedi Kapinga and Lebohang Maboe are battling fitness issues.

Winger Gaston Sirino is doubtful for Thursday’s match while defender Abdel Boutouil travelled with the team to Bloemfontein after a while on the sidelines.

Sundowns coach Mokwena confirmed Sipho Mbule is not part of the squad in Bloemfontein.

Match Preview

To reach the Nedbank Cup last 16, Sundowns defeated Richards Bay 3-2 in the Round of 32.

Their opponents Gallants beat National First Division side Magesi to book a Round of 16 spot.

The Nedbank Cup is a competition that favours Bahlabani ba Ntwa who were the 2020/21 champions and reached the final again last season.

That could make Masandawana wary of the team they laboured to a 1-0 league victory last October in what was the last meeting between the two sides.