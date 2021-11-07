Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to record their seventh straight Premier Soccer League win of the season when they visit Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
It will be a battle of teams facing contrasting fortunes in this league campaign so far.
While Sundowns are yet to taste defeat, Gallants have not won a single match with both sides having played eights games each.
Sunday’s encounter is an opportunity for the Brazilians to go five points clear at the top of the table if they win and they will still be having a game in hand.
It is also a chance for Gallants to pull a major upset on Sundowns by winning their first match of the season and vacate the foot of the table.
Handing Masandawana their first defeat of the season would be a big deal for the Limpopo side who could launch their recovery following a difficult campaign so far.
|Game
|Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns
|Date
|Sunday, November 7
|Time
|17:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
No Marumo Gallants player is suspended for this match against the PSL defending champions.
Coach Xaniseka Mdaka would be needing all his players to be available for such a match of big magnitude.
Pirates have a number of key players who are doubtful for this match due to injuries.
Goalkeeper Denis Onyango could miss a second straight game after he was unavailable for the midweek win over Maritzburg United.
Also doubtful are attackers Gaston Sirino, Thabiso Kutumela and Kermit Erasmus who did not make it the last time around Masandawana were in action.
But utility player Rivaldo Coetzee is expected to be back in what would be a major boost for the Brazilians’ coaches.
Attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe is ruled out for the rest of the season.
Match Preview
The most striking factor about Sundowns’ unbeaten run in their title defence is that they are yet to concede a goal this season in eight games.
Their strong defence will come up against a blunt Gallants attack which has managed just three league goals so far.
That gives Masandawana confidence of maximum points against their Limpopo opponents as they have an away record of two wins and a draw this term.
Sundowns, who boast of 13 league goals, six of them coming from Peter Shalulile, go into this match also hoping to crack the Marumo Gallants defence which has conceded nine times this season.