Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to record their seventh straight Premier Soccer League win of the season when they visit Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

It will be a battle of teams facing contrasting fortunes in this league campaign so far.

While Sundowns are yet to taste defeat, Gallants have not won a single match with both sides having played eights games each.

Sunday’s encounter is an opportunity for the Brazilians to go five points clear at the top of the table if they win and they will still be having a game in hand.

It is also a chance for Gallants to pull a major upset on Sundowns by winning their first match of the season and vacate the foot of the table.

Handing Masandawana their first defeat of the season would be a big deal for the Limpopo side who could launch their recovery following a difficult campaign so far.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Sunday, November 7 Time 17:30 SA Time

