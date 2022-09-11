Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Soweto giants have not won in their last two games and will be pressed to improve in their trip to Rustenburg

Kaizer Chiefs will be out to stop their slide when they clash with bottom-placed Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

After a week dominated by court action regarding the venue of this match, the contest will go ahead in Rustenburg instead of Polokwane.

It is a battle of two teams that have been struggling for consistency this season and both are desperate for a win.

Chiefs are third from the bottom, a position they are unfamiliar with and a defeat would leave them near that relegation spot.

Their opponents also do not want to remain rooted at the foot of the standings and would be keen for a win to vacate the basement.

Despite the two teams struggling, Sunday’s match is a potential thriller between opponents seeking improvement in fortunes.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, September 11 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

backpagepix

Gallants will be starting life without former French coach Romain Folz who was fired last week.

Kenyan midfielder Sven Yidah is doubtful for this match after he was injured against Orlando Pirates and missed their last match against Swallows FC.

Backpagepix

Chiefs will be without injured defender Reeve Frosler for the second successive match.

Veteran left-back Sifiso Hlanti has done well in the absence of Frosler and is set to continue in that role.

Another option coach Arthur Zwane has for that position is Mozambique international Edmilson Dove.

Match Preview

Basement side Gallants are the only team yet to record a win in this campaign in the six matches they have played.

Interestingly, they have lost just once while drawing five games.

They come up against a Chiefs side that has scored four goals in six games, just like them.

Chiefs have conceded seven goals, more than Gallants who have shipped in five.

The last meeting between Amakhosi and Gallants ended with the former winning 1-0 in May.

That was after the two sides had shared the spoils in 0-0 draw in September 2021.