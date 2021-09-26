Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Amakhosi are in Limpopo struggling for form and results but will hope to turn it around against the side currently bottom of the log

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to bury their Premier Soccer League struggles when they clash with Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

Finding themselves in an unfamiliar 14th position on the PSL table, Amakhosi will be keen to avoid sliding any further down the standings.

Chiefs lost their last two league games against Mameloldi Sundowns and Royal AM, bringing doubts about their PSL title credentials under Stuart Baxter.

They now face a team which is at the bottom of the log and losing again would further expose the coach to pressure and scrutiny during his second tenure at Naturena.

Gallants have played three league games so far, losing two and drawing one.

Game Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, September 26 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News No Gallants player is suspended for this match. This will be the second game for Gallants after their former assistant coach Jean-Francois Loscuito suddenly resigned. The Belgian was Sebastien Migne’s understudy and soon after he left the Limpopo side, they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United. Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter will be without central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange who is injured.

Nange lasted just 42 minutes in their last match against Royal AM and his absence could see Anthony Akumu starting.

Striker Leonardo Castro is still out injured in what has left Samir Nurkovic struggling alone upfront as the only recognisable number 9.

Castro is recovering in his home country Colombia after undergoing surgery.