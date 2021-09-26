Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to bury their Premier Soccer League struggles when they clash with Marumo Gallants at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.
Finding themselves in an unfamiliar 14th position on the PSL table, Amakhosi will be keen to avoid sliding any further down the standings.
Chiefs lost their last two league games against Mameloldi Sundowns and Royal AM, bringing doubts about their PSL title credentials under Stuart Baxter.
They now face a team which is at the bottom of the log and losing again would further expose the coach to pressure and scrutiny during his second tenure at Naturena.
Gallants have played three league games so far, losing two and drawing one.
|Game
|Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs
|Date
|Sunday, September 26
|Time
|17:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
No Gallants player is suspended for this match.
This will be the second game for Gallants after their former assistant coach Jean-Francois Loscuito suddenly resigned.
The Belgian was Sebastien Migne’s understudy and soon after he left the Limpopo side, they lost 1-0 to Maritzburg United.
Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter will be without central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange who is injured.
Nange lasted just 42 minutes in their last match against Royal AM and his absence could see Anthony Akumu starting.
Striker Leonardo Castro is still out injured in what has left Samir Nurkovic struggling alone upfront as the only recognisable number 9.
Castro is recovering in his home country Colombia after undergoing surgery.
According to Baxter, defender Siyabonga Ngezana is far from returning from injury while midfielder Ngezana's absence has seen Njabulo Blom being played as a right-back.
Midfielder Dumisani Zuma has started light training but is not yet match fit.
Match Preview
Chiefs’ struggles have seen pressure piling on Baxter who arrives with his men in Limpopo hard-pressed to win.
Dropping points against Gallants will definitely further throw Amakhosi into disarray.
The last time the two sides met, Marumo Gallants were known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
Under the TTM moniker they beat Chiefs 2-1 when they last hosted the Soweto giants in May this year.
Thabo Rakhale and Thabo Mnyamane were on target for TTM while Lebogang Manyama scored for Chiefs.
The reverse fixture between the two sides had ended with the Soweto giants winning 3-0 at FNB Stadium.
Manyama was again on target in this fixture, adding on to Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane’s goals.