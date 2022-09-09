The club released a statement on Friday evening after the Limpopo High Court reached a verdict

The PSL match between Marumo Gallants and Kaizer Chiefs will go ahead at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.





This comes after the Limpopo high court dismissed an urgent application to stop it from taking place at the North West venue on Sunday.





Bahlabane Ba Ntwa issued the following statement;





"The urgent application filed by Polokwane Municipality to interdict the match between Marumo Gallants F.C. and Kaizer Chiefs F.C. from taking place at Royal Bafokeng Stadium Rustenburg has been dismissed by Limpopo High Court Judge Gerrit Muller," a club statement read.

"The Judge ruled that the match will go ahead in Rustenburg as planned. The Judge dismissed the applicant’s case on the grounds that it failed to prove that the respondent was in breach of contract.

"The game will take place as scheduled this Sunday 11 September 2022, kicking off at 15h00.

"Marumo Gallants F.C. welcomes the court ruling as they get ready for the much-anticipated match.

"Tickets are available from Computicket, supporters are urged to get their tickets asap tickets are moving fast."