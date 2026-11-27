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Bahlabane Ba Ntwa goalkeeper has opened up on the difficulties facing the club following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign. Despite a summer of high expectations, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have struggled for consistency as they look to move away from the bottom of the table.

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Teething problems for a new-look squad

The Cameroon international Emile Lako, who arrived at the club in July following a period with Real Native FC, believes the primary reason for Marumo Gallants' sluggish form is a lack of cohesion. Under the guidance of head coach Ronnie Kanalelo, the Bloemfontein-based outfit has found wins hard to come by, sitting in 15th place with just five points from their opening nine league fixtures. With six defeats already on their record, the pressure is mounting ahead of Sunday's meeting with Richards Bay FC.

“I think the team started this season slowly, where we saw ourselves struggling to win games. We just won our last game, after two draws and six losses in our first eight games,” Lako told FARPost.

Building momentum after breaking the duck

Despite the poor statistical start, there is a sense of renewed optimism at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

“I think we didn’t start properly because we weren’t gelling. We are a new team, and we hadn’t played together much. We tried to push together, but we didn’t get good results. It’s football—you can push, and still not get the desired results. But we can’t give up because this season is still long,” the goalkeeper explained.

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The keeper’s confidence is bolstered by the fact that the league table remains incredibly tight at the bottom.

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Optimism ahead of Richards Bay clash

Lako remains a firm believer in the talent available within the current squad and is convinced that the recent victory was the catalyst for a turnaround.

“Just because we lost six games doesn’t mean we think the season is over. We have to play 30 games. When you look at the log, the points gap isn’t too big—it’s just one or two points. We will keep pushing, and we trust we can achieve something. Now that we’ve won our first game, I think the team is starting to do well,” Lako added.

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The Indomitable Lions shot-stopper concluded by reinforcing the positive atmosphere in the dressing room despite their precarious league position. “Yes, of course [we can turn the tables around]. Good results are vital for us, and the motivation is definitely there. Even though we didn’t play an official match for about two weeks due to the FIFA international break right after winning our first game, we haven’t lost our drive. The motivation is still there. Last Saturday, we played a friendly match against Siwelele FC, and we won that game too. That shows the hunger is there, and I believe we are going to build something good together now.”