Marumo Gallants will ply their trade in the National First Division next season after being relegated from the PSL.

WHAT HAPPENED: Marumo Gallants have a week to forget after they saw themselves on the losing end in the Caf Confederation Cup final where they lost to Tanzanian side Young Africans.

As if that was not bad enough, Gallants saw their Premier Soccer League status evaporate in their eyes as they lost 2-0 to Swallows FC in the league finale on Saturday afternoon.

Marumo needed to win to save themselves from automatic relegation but they failed to do so as Lindokuhle Mtshali scored a brace to make sure that The Birds qualify for the MTN8 next season. Swallows will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8.

Gallants head coach, Raymond Mdaka was left for words when he had to describe the feeling of having to go down to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We are very disappointed because we never thought we would lose especially this game but it happens in football. We will take it from there, there is nothing we can do," he told the club's media portal after the game.

"It is so bad. There is no way we can feel good about this because we really did not expect it at all. We thought we were going to fight and keep the status of the team but sometimes when we play and not score, it is a problem.

"We will have to accept and the problem is when we have to rely on other results and if they don't favour you, you have to take whatever happens to you," Mdaka added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perhaps the club missed striker Ranga Chivaviro, who has been on top form both in the Confederation Cup and in the PSL. However, the goal-getter was suspended for this tie and had to watch his team from the stands as they went to the National First Division.

CHIPPA SURVIVE: Chippa United played a goalless draw with Golden Arrows and that was enough to make sure that they are part and parcel of the top flight next season. Meanwhile, Fadlu Davids will have to prepare his Maritzburg United side to face Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars in the promotion playoffs.

WHAT'S NEXT: Gallants will now prepare for life in the second tier where they are expected to mount a fight back into the premium league next season.