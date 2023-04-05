Marumo Gallants handed tough Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Marumo Gallants have discovered their opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals ahead of their clash with Kaizer Chiefs.

Gallants to make knockout phase debut

Pyramids have Lakay on their books

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa to face Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa were pitted against Pyramids in a draw which took place in Egypt on Wednesday night.

Pyramids have reached the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup in the last three seasons having lost to RS Berkane of Morocco in the 2019-20 final.

The Egyptian big spenders have Bafana Bafana international Fagrie Lakay on their books.

FULL DRAW:

Pyramids (Egypt) vs Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

Rivers United (Nigeria) vs Young Africans (Tanzania)

USM Alger (Algeria) vs AS FAR Rabat (Morocco)

US Monastir (Tunisia) vs ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants, as Group A winners, have the advantage of playing the second leg at home.

The Limpopo side has never lost at home in the Confederation Cup having played eight games, winning seven matches and drawing one.

The winner on aggregate between coach Dylan Kerr's side and Pyramids will take on either Rivers United or Young Africans in the semi-finals next month.

The quarter-final first-leg games will be played on April 23 and the second-leg encounters take place on April 30.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS?: Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will take on Chiefs in a PSL encounter on Saturday.

The match is scheduled to take place at the iconic FNB Stadium.