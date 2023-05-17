Marumo Gallants were knocked out of the Caf Confederation Cup on Wednesday night as they failed to overturn a first-leg result against Young Africans.

WHAT HAPPENED?: Marumo Gallants lost 2-1 to Young Africans in the Caf Confederations Cup semi-final on Wednesday night at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. Gallants had to pull a rabbit out of the bag as they looked to overturn a 2-0 score-line in the first leg, but the Tanzanian champions proved to be too strong for Raymond Mdaka's side.

Gallants lost the overall tie 4-1 on aggregate and Yanga recorded themselves in the history books as they are the first Tanzanian side to reach the final of Africa's second-tier club football competition.

Fiston Mayele opened the scoring in the first half and netted his sixth goal of the competition. Ranga Chivaviro got the consolation goal for Gallants to take his tally to seven goals in the match to lead the scoring charts.

ISSUES IN BUILD UP: Reports that circulated on Tuesday suggested that Marumo players refused to train as they protested against the club for unpaid bonuses. However, the club released a statement on the same day where they essentially rebuffed the reports, even though Gallants' top brass did not outright deny that players refused to train ahead of this game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After bombing out of the Confed Cup, Marumo will not shift their focus to the Premier Soccer League where they have all to fight for as far as the top-flight status is concerned. Gallants are currently in the playoff spot (15th) and they take on top-eight hopefuls Swallows FC on the final day of the season.

To avoid any complicated permutations, Gallants will need to win against the Dube Birds and that would leave Maritzburg United and Chippa United in the red zone as one of these three teams must be relegated and another must go to the playoffs. Teams from the National First Division who are waiting with bated breath are Casric Stars and Cape Town Spurs.

WHAT'S NEXT?: Gallants will travel to the Dobsonville Stadium to confront Musa Nyatama's Swallows side on the last day of the league season this Saturday.