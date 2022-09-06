Marumo Gallants distance themselves from Choeu's 'lying' claims regarding Folz ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

The 32-year-old shockingly resigned from the job ahead of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa's league clash with Swallows FC on Sunday

Marumo Gallants have responded to Harris Choeu's statement regarding the club's former coach Romain Folz.





The French tactician resigned from the position as the club's head coach due to his poor working relationship with the club's technical director Choeu over the weekend.





Choeu denied the alleged interference at Gallants and slammed Folz for 'lying' as he was taking chances when speaking to Soccer Laduma.





The Limpopo side has since issued the following press release regarding Choeu and Folz.





"Marumo Gallants F.C. distances itself from the statements made by team technical director Harris Chueu following recent developments with club’s head coach, Romain Folz," a club statement read.





"Gallants’ Chairman Abram Sello stated that internal discussions are underway, with assurances to the club’s partners and supporters that the matter will be resolved in a manner conducive to the best interests of the team.





"Marumo Gallants will address all questions at a formal press briefing planned for the end of this week."





Raymond Mdaka took charge of Gallants' clash with Swallows FC on Sunday following Folz's resignation.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will now host Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.