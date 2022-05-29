Marumo Gallants coach Malesela looks to future after Nedbank Cup final loss vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The tactician believes footballers in SA will flourish if allowed to play with freedom since most of them are ‘scared of the ball’

Marumo Gallants coach Daniel Malesela believes South African football will only flourish if players get fear out of their game.

Speaking after his team lost the Nedbank Cup final to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Phokeng on Saturday, Malesela said he has been encouraging his players to play with freedom since he wants them to enjoy football while winning.

He believes this approach will not only benefit his team but also South African football as a whole.

“This thing of fear, I’m trying to remove it because it is a common thing in South African football,” Malesela told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Players are scared of the ball. We want to remove this thing. But the biggest thing is that if you take the boy out of the player, then you’re taking the football out of him. If he is not going to enjoy himself, then the football will be gone.”

Malesela, popularly known as ‘Dance’, also urged his fellow coaches to be mindful of players’ technical ability before enforcing certain tactical demands.

“If we want to be strict by saying pass, pass, let’s play straightforward football and all of that stuff, then a South African footballer will not enjoy his football,” he added.

Gallants put in a brave performance in the Nedbank Cup final and were unfazed by Peter Shalulile’s 33rd-minute goal for Sundowns as they passed the ball with ease and pressed their opponents.

They got their reward 14 minutes from time when Junior Dion equalised to force the game into extra time but a defensive lapse allowed Thapelo Morena to score the winner in the 119th minute as the Brazilians claimed a clean sweep of domestic titles.

“Credit to the boys for entertaining and showing character. People realise that we are not here by default, we deserve to be here,” continued Malesela, who does not intend to make many changes to his squad ahead of next season.

“Already made plans. They will take a break then we open on July 5. We are hoping to keep most of the players and also get a few. With our limited resources, I’m going to pick here and there.”