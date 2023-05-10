Marumo Gallants' Caf Confederation Cup story warms South African football hearts

Marumo Gallants are looking to become the third Mzansi team to reach the Confederation Cup final after SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.

Gallants are in the Confederations Cup semis

Ranga Chivaviro sets the scene alight

Relegation battle still very much on

The age-old phrase, 'dynamite comes in small packages' gets its meaning and significance amplified when you pair it with Marumo Gallants' success story in the Caf Confederations Cup this season.

Gallants' ticket to the Confederation Cup was via finishing as runners-up in last season's Nedbank Cup as Mamelodi Sundowns won it. This was Marumo's maiden cup final appearance. Now, Raymond Mdaka's side are in the semi-finals of the competition where they will play the first-leg this afternoon away to Tanzanian side Young Africans.

Sprung from nowhere

A few years ago, not many knew about Gallants, they were a little known team from Limpopo that broke into the scene after buying the top-flight status of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Today, the story of Marumo is one that will be told for years to come. If you like, you may liken it to the story of Leicester City when they won the Premier League. Gallants are in the semi-final of the Confederations Cup, and even though it is the second-tier of African football as far as club competitions are concerned, but this is a big achievement for a relatively small team from a village in Limpopo.

What Gallants' success means for Mzansi

While the potential success of Gallants will be celebrated across the football fraternity, this would deal a blow for SuperSport or Orlando Pirates. If Marumo hypothetically win the Confederation Cup, this would mean they automatically gain qualification to play in the Champions League next season.

As it stands, only two South African teams are allowed to enter the Champions League, and with the first spot already taken up by Mamelodi Sundowns by virtue of being Premier Soccer League champions, the second slot is usually taken up by the league runners-up. However, the winner of the Confederation Cup automatically qualifies for that slot, regardless of where they finish in their respective league.

This would effectively render the second route null and void. Anyway, this is just wishful thinking, but very much a possibility.

An audition for greener pastures

Many a time, players who do well in the Confederation Cup usually attract the eye of the bigger teams that compete in the Champions League. Coach Mdaka has a couple of players who have been doing well, such as striker Ranga Chivaviro. The well-travelled striker who had a number of stints in the National First Division and has tried out his luck in Kosovo where he played for Trepca 89.

His career took a turn when he joined Gallants. The Confederation Cup has been his playground as he netted six goals in eight appearances. Domestically, he is on 10 goals and there are already some rumours surrounding him with a big move to either Kaizer Chiefs or Pirates.

Catch 22 situation

Like a short winter blanket, you cover the legs and leave your head exposed to the cold or vice-versa. This is the tale of Marumo, who are on cloud nine in the Confederation Cup, but they are in the fight of their lives in the PSL. Gallants are tied on 29 points with Chippa United, but the Eastern Cape-based outfit has two games to spare while Marumo are left with one match against Swallows FC.

And... the aftermath?

A number of teams have always struggled for balance between continental and domestic football. SuperSport United were embroiled in a relegation squabble a season after they went all the way to the 2017 Confederation Cup final, while the Buccaneers also stumbled a bit after their exploits of reaching the finals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Will Gallants fight hard enough to advance to the final and still protect their top-flight status? Only time will tell.