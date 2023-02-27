Marumo Gallants affected by cold: 'When USM Alger come to South Africa, it will be different' - Mdaka urges

Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka has insisted his team was affected by the climate in their Caf Confederation Cup loss against USM Alger.

Gallants fell in Caf CC on Sunday

The loss relegated them to second in Group B

Mdaka explains how climate affected his team

WHAT HAPPENED: Gallants suffered their first group stage defeat when they fell 2-0 against the Algerian outfit in Africa's second-tier club competition.

Abdelkader Meziane and Zineddine Belaid scored to dislodge Bahlabane Ba Ntwa from the summit of Group A.

Mdaka has hinted that the climate may have affected his players but said their opponents will have to contend with South Africa's weather in the return fixture.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was a very good game. We have experienced a number of things, especially because it is the first leg. We are still going to play the second leg," Mdaka told the media.

"We’ll not undermine anything because they are a good team, but from what we have seen, we’ll be able to put it up when we play the second round.

"In terms of personnel, we can't confirm for now because we still have some two or three days because you can never confirm what will happen. The approach might be a bit different from the experience of what we have seen.

"This place is cold, it’s not as hot as our place, but we don’t want to put it as the reason for our loss. Obviously, when they come to the other side, it will be a different temperature, and different weather, which might be an advantage to us like it happened to them."

Backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss demoted the Premier Soccer League side to the second position with six points that came from wins against Al-Akhdar and St. Eloi Lupopo.

USM's win took them top of the table with seven points from two wins and a draw.

A win against the Algerian outfit in the second meeting will be vital for Gallants aiming to advance from the pool.

WHAT NEXT: Mdaka will now have to ensure his players are prepared to play Mamelodi Sundowns on Thursday in the Nedbank Cup before facing TS Galaxy in the PSL on Sunday.