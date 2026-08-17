Juventus have settled their goalkeeping situation from an unexpected angle, switching their focus from Argentina's Emiliano Martinez to Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario in a loan deal with a purchase clause.

According to talkSPORT, the Old Lady have struck an agreement with Tottenham to take the Italy international on loan for £8.5 million as a final purchase value. Vicario is set to return to Serie A after two years in north London.

The swift move came after negotiations to sign Martinez from Aston Villa collapsed. The 2022 world champion wanted the switch to the historic European champions, but money killed the deal. Villa insisted on £8.5 million as a fixed fee, while Juventus offered only 6 million plus 2.5 million in variables.

Doubts over the Argentine's physical condition made the Turin club even more cautious. Martinez is nursing a fractured finger picked up during the warm-up before May's Europa League final against Freiburg, an injury he admitted he played through in pain throughout the World Cup. He avoided surgery despite doctors telling him it was necessary.

Vicario, 29, had drifted out of Tottenham's plans. He lost his starting spot to Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who featured in the last seven Premier League matches after the Italian's hernia surgery last March. The manager kept faith with Kinsky even through the team's fight to avoid relegation.

Inter Milan had come close to landing Vicario after agreeing personal terms, but the Italian champions preferred to sign Ivan Provedel from Lazio. That opened the door for Juventus.

Martinez now faces an uncertain future at Villa Park. Unai Emery's side are closing in on Parma's Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.