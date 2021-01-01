Martin Kiiza: Express FC seal signing of winger from Royal Eagles FC

The Red Eagles have added another signing just 24 hours before they start their second-round campaign against URA FC

Express FC have announced the arrival of winger Martin Kiiza ahead of their first match of the second round of the Ugandan Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Eagles have unveiled the Ugandan winger, who has joined from South African second division side Royal Eagles after agreeing to pen a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old has revealed he chose to sign for the Red Eagles because he wants to be a part of their history.

“I am happy to join this great historical club where winning silverware are a priority,” Kiiza told the club’s official website after penning the deal.

“I already feel at home because the players have been so welcoming and I can’t wait to fight for the badge and help the club win silverware this season.”

On his part, head coach Wasswa Bbosa has stated Kizza’s addition is a huge boost and that he’s sure he will deliver and help the team reach their targets for the current season.

“I have known Martin [Kiiza] for a while now, he is a hardworking and focused player, he joins us at a crucial time although he has to prove to get into the team,” Bbosa told the same portal.

“For me, he brings speed in attack and creativity as well so he’s a good addition to the squad.”

Kizza, who also featured for Free State Stars in South Africa, becomes coach Bbosa’s 20th signing of the season and will wear shirt number 18.

The left-footed winger left Uganda in 2019 to join then-PSL side Free State Stars but after just a single season, he moved to the second division and signed for Royal Eagles on a two-year deal on January 5, 2020.

During his time at Free State Stars, Kiiza featured seven times and scored only one goal and he also became only the second Ugandan after Diego Hamis Kiiza to play for Free State Stars when he completed his move in January 2019.

He started out at KCCA FC in the 2014-15 season before moving to SC Villa where he spent three seasons and it was after the three trophyless years that Kizza decided to venture into professional football, moving south of the continent to South Africa.

Express, who are third on the 16-team table, will open their second-round campaign with a home game against table-toppers URA FC at Wankulukuku Stadium on Saturday.