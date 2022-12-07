Martin: Cape Town City star close to completing Orlando Pirates move

Orlando Pirates are working on completing the signing of Craig Martin from PSL rivals Cape Town City.

The Soweto giants have been keen admirers of Martin

Martin has scored 13 goals from 84 starts in the PSL

Bucs would have to register Martin with the PSL in January 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? The explosive player has been a Bucs transfer target since late 2020 with the Soweto giants looking to reinforce their squad.

City chairman John Comitis then stated that he could value Martin at a whooping R45 million at the time and the club extended the player's contract to June 2024 midway through the 2020-21 season.

However, Bucs are now close to finally getting their man after the Citizens agreed to sell the Cape Town-born player to them according to a source close to negotiations.

When contacted by GOAL, Comitis and Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele both could not deny or confirm the imminent transfer.

WHAT WAS SAID? "The deal is yet to be finalised, but it looks very promising. Talks have gone well thus far. Everything should be completed soon," a source told GOAL.

WHAT DID COMITIS SAY?: "You should be speaking to Orlando Pirates, not me," Comitis insisted.

HOW MBELE RESPONDED: "Well, I am not aware of that, I am not in the office at the moment. I am on leave until December 19," Mbele said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martin, who is one of the fastest players in the Premier Soccer League, will bring versatility, width and good crossing ability to the Pirates squad once the deal is finalised.

The former Hellenic and Glendene United player can operate as a right-back and right-winger, and he had a good 2021-22 campaign with City.

He made the Bafana Bafana squad against Uganda in June 2021. Then for his club, Martin went on to score four times and provided two assists as the Citizens secured an impressive second spot finish in the PSL.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MARTIN AND PIRATES?: Bucs would have to register the 29-year-old with the PSL when the transfer window opens next month before he can feature for the team in competitive matches.

The Buccaneers are scheduled to take on Mamelodi Sundowns on December 30 as the current PSL campaign resumes.