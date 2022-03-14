Marseille's Harit stands out with goal and assist in Brest demolition

Amine Harit scored a goal and provided an assist as Marseille romped to a 4-1 victory over Brest in a Ligue 1 fixture on Sunday.

The 24-year-old who is on a season-long loan from Schalke 04, had a hand in the visitors' first three goals at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Starting with Gerson's early goal that put Marseille in the front foot in the third minute, Harit later assisted Arkadiusz Milik to double their lead in the 63rd minute and he found the back of the net with the third goal, eight minutes later.

Since his return to France in August 2021, the former Nantes star has contributed two goals and two assists in 14 league matches for Jorge Sampaoli's team.

In the 82nd minute, Harit was replaced by Cengiz Under who wrapped up the emphatic away victory with a goal in the second minute of stoppage-time.

Senegal's Pape Gueye was in action for Marseille, alongside DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu who came on in the 70th minute while Bamba Dieng was an unused substitute.

Brest, on the other hand, had Algeria duo Haris Belkebla and Youcef Belaili, and Benin striker Steve Mounie on parade.

Meanwhile, Harit's laudable role in the game earned him Marseille’s Man of the Match recognition and he has taken to social media to express his excitement.

“Lots of reasons to be happy tonight. Thanks to all the supporters who made the trip, see you again next weekend,” the Morocco star wrote on Instagram.

Although they are level on 50 points, Marseille moved past Nice to the second spot in the Ligue 1 table ahead of their clash in the next round of league games on March 20.