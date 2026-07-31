Marseille are chasing a summer swoop for Poland goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with Saudi press reports on Friday confirming the French club have opened serious talks with NEOM.

According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", informed sources say Marseille have tabled an official offer for the keeper, who moved to NEOM last summer on a deal running until 2029. That leaves three full seasons still to run on his current contract.

NEOM's management are weighing the bid carefully. Bulka, after all, is one of the key pillars of the club's ambitious project.

Any decision rests on a comprehensive technical and investment assessment, alongside the size of the fee Marseille are willing to pay. The outcome should become clear over the coming days.

One factor is muddying the waters: the fitness of the Polish goalkeeper. He suffered a severe cruciate ligament tear immediately after his move to NEOM, an injury that kept him off the pitch for a long spell.

Al-Hilal had also been strongly linked with Bulka this summer as a possible replacement for Morocco's Yassine Bounou, with the latter tipped to leave for Juventus.