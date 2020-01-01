Marques: Why Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe's Langerman apology is massive

The former Dube Birds manager also explains how the Masandawana coach cannot do everything on his own

Former Premier Soccer League ( ) coach Zeca Marques has reacted on the and Tebogo Langerman saga and has applauded president Patrice Motsepe for issuing an apology after the blunder involving the defender.

The experienced left-back was an unused substitute in the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein two weeks ago as the Tshwane giants claimed a treble.

Resulting from the debacle, Siwelele launched a protest with the league’s governing body but they lost the case and the former Moroka Swallows boss believes coach Pitso Mosimane cannot do everything on his own.

“Well, I can’t say a lot about what happened at Sundowns but it’s something they have to deal with internally. It’s difficult to say if it’s the fault of the coach or the technical team,” Marques told Goal.

“I think a coach has his duties and the backroom staff has duties but it’s different at Sundowns because I really don’t know what could be the problem or who to blame.

“Obviously whoever was responsible must be held accountable for the blunder. The club’s name has been in the media for the wrong reasons and it’s not good.

“I don't know who is responsible for looking at the players when it comes to suspensions at Sundowns. The coach can’t do everything, unfortunately.”

On the president’s apology issued on Monday, the 59-year-old says Motsepe’s efforts should be applauded and hopes the fans will be able to accept it.

“The apology is a big step, it’s not easy for the club to deal with this and for the president, it’s a huge step,” he added.

“I think Sundowns as a club, they are on top of South African football and in Africa. I think it’s good to admit that there was a mistake, a game of football is all about mistakes.

“I think it’s good to admit because that restores the faith from the supporters and that it was an error but to fire or dismiss someone could be harsh in my opinion.

“At least the apology will send a message that the club remains committed to top standards. I think the fans will also understand and appreciate the apology. - Sundowns is a big club in the end.

"Anyone can make mistakes. The apology says a lot about the club and the president. However, it doesn’t change anything but mistakes will always happen in the world of football.”