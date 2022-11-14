Marou Souaibou: Coton Sport clear transfer reports on Orlando Pirates-linked Cameroon striker

Cameroon club Coton Sport have come out to clear the air over transfer speculation around Orlando Pirates-linked Marou Souaibou.

The forward has been linked with a move to PSL

Souaibou scored 21 goals last season

Pirates strikers are currently struggling

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-bound striker has been linked with the South African club, but Coton Sport have indicated those rumours were not true.

Reports indicated that the striker will sign a three-year deal worth R3.5 million plus add-ons offered by the Soweto giants in the January transfer window.

Souaibou’s contract with the Garoua-based club is said to expire in June 2023.

What HAS BEEN SAID: "Souaibou Marou, player of Coton Sport, has been the subject of several interest for a few months, but to date, he has not signed any contract with another club," Coton Sport said via their Twitter handle.

"Happy World Cup to him and the Indomitable Lions."

Souaibou Marou joueur de Coton sport, fait l'objet de plusieurs convoitises depuis quelques mois, à ce jour, il n'a signé aucun contrat avec un autre club.

Bonne coupe du monde a lui et aux lions indomptables. pic.twitter.com/VsguQNMDrT — Coton Sport fc (@FcCoton) November 13, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker, who has 30 goals in 63 appearances for Coton Sport, was named Cameroon’s 2022 footballer of the season.

The 21-year-old made his Indomitable Lions debut against Jamaica in a friendly that was played on November 9. He has also played for the U23 side.

Pirates have their foreign quota already filled up anyway.

Eva Nga from Cameroon, Richard Ofori and Kwame Peprah from Ghana, Nigerian defender Olisah Ndah, and Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzuvukamnanja are the foreign stars at the Soweto club.

The 2022 MTN8 Cup winners have struggled in front of goal with coach Jose Riveiro keeps experimenting with either Eva Nga, Peprah, or Zakhele Lepasa up front.

Eva Nga, who was signed at the beginning of the season to help solve the goal-searching struggle, has not lived up to expectations so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: Pirates, just like their PSL opponents, will enjoy a break during the World Cup period.

They will resume the league campaign against Mamelodi Sundowns on December 31.