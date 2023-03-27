Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba feels Orlando Pirates should give forward Souaibou Marou more time to adjust.

Marou joined Pirates in January

He has just played three league games

His compatriot has backed the player

WHAT HAPPENED? Marou arrived at Pirates in January after being signed from Cotonsport Garoua. The 22-year-old landed in the Premier Soccer League with high expectations on him after being at the 2022 Fifa World Cup with Cameroon.

But he has struggled to assert himself in the Buccaneers squad, only managing to feature in three league games while coming on as a substitute in all of them amid talk that he is already a flop.

Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has pleaded for patience with Marou, saying he needs time to settle in and learn more English and tactics. Feutmba also feels the Cameroon international should not be rushed.

WHAT FEUTMBA SAID: "I think he is just taking time to adapt to the new environment and his teammates," Feutmba tells KickOff.

"The PSL also is not very easy, I believe he needs time to settle and see what he can give. He will need to catch up fast though because you know in football even though they were going to give you a chance to adapt you need to do it quickly.

AND WHAT’S MORE? Feutmba expressed further confidence in Marou, saying Pirates saw something in the striker that he will deliver.

"For him to be here it means that the recruiting department of Orlando Pirates has seen something in him,” added Feutmba.

“I do believe that as time goes on, he will settle very well. I don't think his signing was rushed, remember he is a young boy hey, So I don't think they signed him looking for instant results.

"They saw a player with a great future Pirates when they signed him, it's what big teams all over the world do. It was always going to be very difficult hey, he is a young boy, first time out of Cameroon, so they need to give him a bit of time.

“Also, a team like Orlando Pirates have a lot of competition, So you have to try a little bit harder. But yeah, I believe he will be fine."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marou's arrival was a continuation of Pirates' signing West African players from top footballing countries on the continent. They were hailed for signing a player who was at the World Cup and that heightened expectations on Marou.

Other West African players in Marou's compatriot Bienvenu Eva Nga who, however, is not an international player and has been struggling for game time.

Defender Olisa Ndah was with Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the Buccaneers were lauded for scouting him.

Striker Kwame Peprah is a fringe Ghana player who was with the Black Stars' African Nations Championship side but has since been loaned out to Maritzburg United after finding it tough in Pirates' bloated strikeforce.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAROU? After the Fifa international break, Pirates resume their PSL business with a visit to Richards Bay.

Marou would be hoping to be handed more playing minutes and score his first-ever goal for Pirates.