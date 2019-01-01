Marotta rules out Icardi to Juventus & swap for Dybala

The Inter managing director believes the striker will move on but the Serie A champions are unlikely to be his destination

managing director Beppe Marotta has ruled out a transfer of Mauro Icardi to while adding a move for Paulo Dybala is more fantasy than reality.

Icardi’s future at the club has been under constant question since he was stripped of his captaincy in February, with a public row taking place between Inter, Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara.

And at a news conference to introduce new Inter coach Antonio Conte, Marotta confirmed the club was looking to move on from both Icardi and Radja Nainggolan, and explained his decision as a difficult one, but made with the best interests of Inter in mind.

“When you define a project, you also need to find the ideal profiles for that project,” Marotta told reporters. “It’s not right to go into the details now, but we discussed it from all elements of the club and made this painful decision.

“We are not stupid, we realise these players are our assets and we have no intention of wasting that, but one must have the courage of convictions and we are sure we’re doing what is best for the club, without disrespecting two professionals.

“There is no lack of respect, so they will train with us and we’ll respect their rights to train.”

However, Marotta shot down any talk of Icardi heading to Juventus this summer, with the champions often linked to the Argentine.

When asked about those rumours, Marotta told reporters: "I’d exclude it right now. There aren’t the conditions to do that.

“Today the player is the protagonist of his own future. We need to find a club that can meet his needs."

Among the reports of Juventus’ interest in Icardi, came the possibility of a swap for his countryman Paulo Dybala, who’s future is also in question in Turin.

But Marotta deemed such a move unlikely even if Inter have interest in the star.

“I think it’s over the top to think about that right now,” Marotta said. “I know how good Dybala is, but suggesting an exchange with Icardi is something of a utopia.

“We sit at the window and watch what’s happening.”

Marotta also confirmed Inter are targeting ’s Edin Dzeko and ’s Nicolo Barella though they are still trying to find a deal with their respective clubs.

“It’s still something of a chess game where buyer and seller are playing with their strategy,” Marotta said. “I cannot deny Dzeko and Barella are objectives for us.

“The clubs are trying to find the right deal, there is a player who appreciates the destination and we are still in the negotiation phase to find a breakthrough.”