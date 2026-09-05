Marotta reveals the inside story of Barcelona's interest in Lautaro

Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that Barcelona enquired about signing Lautaro Martinez in the summer, with the Inter Milan president insisting the Argentine striker represents "the present and the future" of the Italian champions. He also warned that the Serie A title race won't be a two-horse contest between Inter and Napoli.

Speaking to DAZN Italia before Inter's clash with Napoli at San Siro, Marotta laid out a crowded Scudetto picture. He told the Football Italia website: "The competition will not be between Inter and Napoli only, but also includes Roma, Juventus and other clubs I do not want to forget, including Como, which is an important and distinctive surprise, which makes the identity of the champion by no means decisive."

His remarks follow a summer of upheaval behind the scenes at the Lombardy club. Sporting director Piero Ausilio left suddenly after years inside the club's walls, yet the squad itself has enjoyed rare stability compared to last summer, with the league title secured and Cristian Chivu carrying on the work as coach.

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Pressed on Inter's hunger to keep climbing the podium, Marotta added: "Achieving successive titles helps you to keep winning, but maintaining it is the biggest challenge. We have not achieved anything yet this season, and if we want to write history we must look for additional motivations, especially as we are the team everyone is seeking to topple, which makes every match more difficult."

Contract renewals are next on the agenda, particularly after young striker Francesco Pio Esposito extended his deal and Federico Dimarco's recent comments. "We have great respect for all our players, and we will meet soon with the agents to discuss the aspirations," the Inter president said. "There is a strong sense of belonging to the Inter shirt, and we will assess together how to continue this relationship."

Marotta signed off with a smile on the subject of Barcelona's interest in his captain. "The news about Barcelona's enquiry regarding Lautaro is true, but the response was decisive from us and from the player to continue together. Lautaro is the team's captain and embodies Inter's present and future, and we hope this harmony will continue for the long term."