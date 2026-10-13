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FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Marotta: “Champions League dream? We have to fight for it right to the end”

Inter

Giuseppe Marotta, president of Inter, spoke to Sky ahead of the Champions League clash with Bruges:


"We need to start well at home after losing in Madrid. We need to get points on the board and make the best possible start in front of our fans."


On the Champions League : "We need to give our all and compete right to the end, even though our opponents are formidable, as Chivu also says."


On the stadium : "A stadium owned solely by us would have been too difficult a route to take. Until there is a new stadium, we play at San Siro. I believe building the stadium with Milan is an important partnership for both clubs."


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