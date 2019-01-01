Marks Maponyane: Marc Batchelor made sure he never lost to Kaizer Chiefs

The South African football legend famously known as 'Go Man Go' has paid his tribute to the former Amakhosi and Bucs striker

and legend Marks Maponyane remembers his former team-mate Marc Batchelor as someone who was talented and played according to his strengths.

‘Go Man Go’ spoke to Goal to reminisce about the late forward, who passed away on Monday, revealing how they vowed not to lose to Amakhosi.

“I can recall Marc as a good striker and we had a good pairing upfront, we always shared the fact that we played off each other’s strengths,” Maponyane told Goal.

“He was a big guy and he would knock the ball down for me and his job or quality was not only that, but he will put the ball at the back of the net.

“I remember we would tease him to say when are you scoring with your feet, by the way, that was his quality and strength to bury those chances with beautiful headers.

“It was his strength and he played according to his ability. On top of that, he was an option because we would study the opponent and use him according to that the game demands especially against tight defenders."

When asked about the respect and status as a legend, Maponyane explained how Batchelor was afforded the respect he deserved for his role in winning the Caf in 1995.

“I think he did get the desired respect because you will remember he played a crucial role for Pirates when we went on to win the Caf Champions League,” he continued.

“We had big guys and it was difficult playing in all different parts of the continent against big and physical players. We had our own big players such as Gavin Lane, Mark Fish, Shooz Lushozi wasn’t small either and Marc as well.

“We competed and made history because continental football is all about competing. Look, our understanding was based on, as my partner, we would play off each other and commit to the game."

When asked about a special secret they shared as partners upfront with a simple objective, to terrorise the defenders, Maponyane admitted they vowed not to lose to their former club, Amakhosi.

“You will remember we both came from Chiefs and we made a promise to each other that we must never lose to Chiefs and of course, we never did,” he added.

“There’s one game I remember when we terrorised the defenders from the right-wing, I played a cross and he put it in. It was a big day and a big game because we were wearing the Yellow,-Green and Black kit.

“It is a memorable one. People were wondering about the colours because they were used to Black and White. It was different and the Pirates fans still remember that game at FNB Stadium."

Moreover, he sent a special message to the family of the former and Moroka Swallows hitman, urging them to be strong.

“To the family, I wish to send my condolences, they must be strong and to the friend, they must know that a man leaves memories and they must just remember him. May his soul rest in peace,” he concluded.