Mark Mayambela: The former former Orlando Pirates winger joins Cape Town City

The Citizens have announced the dribbling wizards’ arrival as he looks to revive his football career

has officially announced the signing of former winger Mark Mayambela on an undisclosed deal.

‘Professor’ has been training with the Citizens in the past few weeks in an aim to secure a deal in the Mother City and has seemingly impressed his former Buccaneers teammate now coach, Benni McCarthy.

The Premier Soccer League ( ) giants announced the new signing on their social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.

Article continues below

“Home and readier than ever! Mark Mayambela, officially a Citizen,” said the club in a statement.

Home and readier than ever! 👊



Mark Mayambela, officially a Citizen 💙#WelcomeMayambela#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/OgvLJeklvp — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 1, 2019

More to follow…