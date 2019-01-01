Mark Mayambela: The former former Orlando Pirates winger joins Cape Town City
Cape Town City has officially announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates winger Mark Mayambela on an undisclosed deal.
‘Professor’ has been training with the Citizens in the past few weeks in an aim to secure a deal in the Mother City and has seemingly impressed his former Buccaneers teammate now coach, Benni McCarthy.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants announced the new signing on their social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon.
“Home and readier than ever! Mark Mayambela, officially a Citizen,” said the club in a statement.
