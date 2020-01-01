Maritzburg United's Tinkler wary of Kaizer Chiefs' set-piece threat under Hunt

The Bafana Bafana legend explained what the Amakhosi tactician will bring to the Soweto giants

head coach Eric Tinker is wary of ahead of their clash in the 2020 MTN8 match on Sunday.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in the quarter-final encounter at FNB Stadium in what will be their first game of the 2020/21 season.

Maritzburg had the upper hand over Chiefs last season as they met three times recording two wins and one draw against the Glamour Boys.

More teams

However, Tinkler is expecting a different Amakhosi side, who have a new coach in Gavin Hunt ahead of the new campaign.

“It’s going to be an extremely different team,” Tinkler told the media.

“Gavin is a winner and he plays a particular brand of football that’s difficult to compete against.

"I think last season Chiefs were very good, particularly on the set-pieces and under Gavin that’s going to continue, if not get better,” he added.

Hunt has replaced German coach Ernst Middendorp at Chiefs and the accomplished tactician has been entrusted with bringing back the glory days at the Naturena-based giants.

The four-time title-winning coach will be keen to start his tenure as Amakhosi coach with a victory over the Team of the Choice.

Tinkler, who guided SuperSport United to the 2017 MTN8 triumph, is anticipating a difficult match against the Soweto giants.

“I don’t think we can compare last season to the coming season," the former coach continued.

“We need to play and prepare ourselves extremely hard because it’s going to be a tough battle. It’s always difficult to play against a team coached by Gavin Hunt.”

Hunt joined Chiefs after sold their PSL status to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila having been outsmarted by Tinkler twice in the 2019/20 season.

Article continues below

Tinkler guided Maritzburg to a 1-0 win over Wits in a league encounter and a 3-1 victory on penalties following a 0-0 draw in the Telkom Knockout Cup first-round clash.

The two teams then played to 0-0 draw in a league clash in August 2020 and Tinkler will be eyeing another cup win over Hunt.

The encounter will kick-off at 15h00 CAT.