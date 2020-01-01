Maritzburg United’s decision to release Xulu was a financial one - Tinkler

The Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs defender’s contract with Team of Choice expired on June 30

coach Eric Tinkler has admitted that “it was always going to be difficult to retain” the services of Siyanda Xulu and the club decided against renewing the defender’s contract because their finances could not sustain his salary.

Xulu was said to be one of the highest earners at Maritzburg and is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

“Siyanda is someone who came with quite a reputation, the record and for the club, it was going to be difficult to retain his services. Also remember, it's a financial decision,” said Tinkler as per Sowetan Live.

The 28-year-old’s status as a free agent as well as his vast experience which includes a previous stint in could make him attractive on the transfer market.

But some Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs, weighed down by the economic impact brought by the coronavirus pandemic, might be discouraged by his salary demands just as Maritzburg can no longer afford to meet his financial side.

Maritzburg chairman Farook Kadodia said releasing Xulu was “purely a management decision” and not one made by Tinkler and his technical team.

“We also believe that globally, the market is a bit squeezed. We would like to give him space to try and achieve the kind of financial package he is looking for,” Kadodia told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

“We haven’t closed the door for Siyanda should the season resume...But in the interim, Siyanda comes from a very high stable.

“Yah [Xulu was on a high salary and Maritzburg are trying to balance books and reserve as much money as possible], look we are not too sure exactly what’s the future of the board and you know with Covid-19, economically teams are under pressure. [Releasing him] was purely a management decision.”

For the better part of the season Xulu was linked with , but it is yet to be seen if the Soweto giants would approach him as they are reportedly close to completing the signing of captain Thulani Hlatshwayo from .

Xulu leaves Maritzburg after spending three seasons at the club.