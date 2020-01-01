Maritzburg United's Claasen 'was at the right place, at the right time' vs Kaizer Chiefs

The former Ajax Amsterdam man’s double helped the Team of Choice sink the Soweto giants

winger Daylon Claasen feels that his timing was key to him punishing with a brace which saw his side edge the Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders 2-1 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Claasen scored two goals in two minutes to help Maritzburg record a second successive league victory and maintain the sixth spot on the standings.

For the second time this season, Maritzburg beat Chiefs whom they also eliminated from the Telkom Knockout last November, following another 2-1 win.

Maritzburg also drew 1-1 with the Soweto giants in the reverse league fixture at home in December last year.

After scoring in quick succession with sublime finishing on Saturday, Claasen feels that he positioned himself well to manage the goals.

“I was just at the right place, at the right time,” Claasen told SuperSport TV.

“We did well. It was a difficult game but we got the result. But I think though that Kaizer Chiefs played well but our guys showed determination and perseverance.

“We have been doing a lot of training on finishing and it paid off now. Like I said I was at the right place, at the right time.”

The brace brought Claasen’s season tally to four goals in 22 league games