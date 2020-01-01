Maritzburg United would consider Ofori and De Reuck sales - Kadodia

The Team of Choice boss has indicated that the club wouldn't stand in the way of any of the top players if there are willing buyers with better offers

chairman Farook Kadodia has hinted that they could cash in on players who are wanted by other teams in order to balance their financial books ahead of next season.

Siyanda Xulu, Richard Ofori and Rushine de Reuck are the three of the club's top players linked with a move away from the Team of Choice.

Kadodia said the club would consider selling its players provided there are good offers that would improve their futures.

"I think the important thing is that there must be a willing buyer and a willing seller," said Kadodia in an online press conference with the South African media.

"We would love to keep players happy in the team and look at their future but if any offers would improve their future, then we can certainly look into it."

However, the situation with Xulu is different as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season while both Ofori and De Reuck are still contracted to the club.

Ofori has been linked with a possible move to either or in recent months.

But with Ricardo Goss on his way to the Tshwane giants from , Pirates may be the only team in the race for the signature of the international.

De Reuck, who has confessed that he is a fan, is on the radar of the Sea Robbers although he revealed in his recent interviews that he would like to play abroad.

Meanwhile, the Maritzburg United boss said the management is not going to rush into making new signings until the current season ended.

This after they decided to part ways with Jeremy Brockie who was on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We can’t be desperate to go out into the market right at this moment," added Kadodia.

Furthermore, Kadodia and his team still have to make a decision on the future of Tebogo Tlolane, who is on loan from Pirates.

The 25-year-old joined the Team of Choice in January and has featured eight times for Eric Tinkler's men since his arrival.

Tlolane has scored once and recorded two assists for the Pietermaritzburg-based side thus far.