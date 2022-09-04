Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Buccaneers are in KwaZulu-Natal for their fourth away league match of the season and this time they meet the Team of Choice

Orlando Pirates will be looking to reclaim the Premier Soccer League top spot when they clash with Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants entered the weekend leading the standings but were overtaken by Royal AM and AmaZulu who picked up points in their respective matches on Saturday.

They are now two points behind leaders Royal AM and victory would see them get back on top of the log.

Having managed to avoid defeat in their last three league games, Jose Riveiro’s men would be keen to maintain that record.

They face Maritzburg who have been struggling in this campaign and have just one win in six outings.

Game Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, September 4 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Midfielder Travis Graham is doubtful for Sunday’s match due to a long-term injury and he is yet to feature in any match this season.

No Maritzburg player is suspended for this match and that is some good news for coach John Maduka who needs a wide pool of selection for such a big game.

The Team of Choice are trying to adjust without star midfielder Daylon Claasen who recently joined Egyptian side Wadi Degla.

Backpagepix.

Pirates will be without suspended midfielder Goodman Mosele who was red-carded in last weekend’s MTN8 quarter-final match against Royal AM.

Winger Deon Hotto is doubtful for Sunday’s game after getting injured against Royal AM while Thembinkosi Lorch is also uncertain to play after missing the last two games due to fitness issues.

Forwards Evidence Makgopa and Terrence Dzvukamanja will not take part in Sunday’s match as they are still nursing injuries.

Defender Tapelo Xoki and attacking midfielder Kabelo Dlamini are back from injury and could be selected to play.

Match Preview

Pirates have played four away games across all competitions so far this season and they are yet to lose on the road.

Having shared the spoils away at Stellenbosch as well as in Tshwane against SuperSport, the Buccaneers have twice beaten Royal AM in the league and MTN8 at Chatsworth.

They have been successful in their trips to KwaZulu-Natal so far and they hope to get it right against Maritzburg who have won one of their three games at home.

The Team of Choice have drawn in the other two matches in their own backyard.

Pirates recorded a big win the last time they met Maritzburg, winning 4-1 at home in May and they drew 0-0 in October 2021.