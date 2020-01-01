Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Tinkler will be looking to end Bucs' hopes of finishing in the top three, but Zinnbauer's side is keen to record their second successive win

are set to face off with in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Wednesday evening.

The Team of Choice will be desperate to end their four-match winless run in the league having drawn 1-1 with Highlands Park away over the weekend.

Coach Eric Tinkler is looking to mastermind a win over his former side, Pirates, which would see sixth-placed Maritzburg cement their place in the top eight on the league standings with one game left.

More teams

However, the Team of Choice will face a rejuvenated Bucs side as they snapped their six-match winless run when they edged out SuperSort United 2-1 at home over the weekend.

Tinkler's counterpart, Josef Zinnbauer knows that their hopes of securing a top-three finish are slim as fifth-placed Pirates have to defeat Maritzburg and hope that other results go their way tonight with one match left.

Game Maritzburg United vs Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, September 2 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App Channel (204)

Squads & Team News

Maritzburg will be missing Judas Moseamedi with the lanky striker set to serve a one-match suspension against Pirates after the two teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first round clash in Soweto.

Tinkler is expected to look to Thabiso Kutumela, who has enjoyed his best season in the elite league, having netted six goals, and he will be determined to haunt his former side, Bucs, by inspiring the Team of Choice to a win.

While Pirates loanee Tebogo Pulane also has a point to prove against his parent club having revived his career at Maritzburg, where is one of the key midfielders.

Meanwhile, Pirates have no players on the midweek PSL suspension list and the club is yet to report any injuries in their camp ahead of their clash with the KwaZulu-Natal giants.

Zinnbauer is most likely to reward Lerato Lepasa with a start after the young striker came off the bench to score the winning goal against SuperSport United.

The German tactician will also be hoping that Thembinkosi Lorch plays an integral role in helping his side secure another win, after the gifted attacker grabbed two assists in the victory over SuperSport.

Match Preview

Maritzburg are winless against Pirates in their last six league meetings with the latter having recorded three wins and three draws.

The last time the Team of Choice defeated Bucs was in April 2017 with Bevan Fransman and Brian Mandela Onyango scoring in a 2-1 win in Pietermaritzburg.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since the 2005/06 season, Maritzburg and Pirates have clashed in 27 league matches.

Bucs have dominated this fixture having registered 13 wins compared to six for the Team of Choice, while eight matches ended in draws.

Maritzburg has won four of their 13 home league matches against Pirates, recording six defeats in the process.