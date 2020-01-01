Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

It is a battle between the PSL leaders and the basement side with the two teams having experienced contrasting fortunes this season

High-flying face a potential upset from bleeding when the two sides collide in a Premier Soccer League ( ) game at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Log leaders Sundowns enjoy a two-point lead at the top, but could go into this match pressed to reclaim their lead if second-placed Swallows FC beat earlier in the day.

It is however not all doom and gloom for Maritzburg who could find themselves a rung up from the bottom if they beat Downs as they would also pray that beat 15th-placed Black on Wednesday.

More teams

That Maritzburg have lost five successive league games and are desperate for redemption makes them potentially dangerous to Downs.

Game Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 5 Time 20:15 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

The match marks the start of Ernst Middendorp’s third stint as Maritzburg United coach.

Expectations are high for the German to turnaround the fortunes of the KwaZulu-Natal side who are yet to win a single match this season.

Taking over the reins at a team that has suffered five straight league defeats is a mammoth task for Middendorp who arrives with a grim record of a sensational collapse in last season’s league title race while in charge of Kaizer Chiefs.

It appears difficult to explain how his predecessor Eric Tinkler struggled with players like Judas Moseamedi, Rushine De Reuck, Thabiso Kutumela, Daylon Claasen and veteran defender Nazeer Allie at his disposal.

Middendorp arrived at Maritzburg and immediately made his first signing by bringing in midfielder Travis Graham from Cape United.

Sundowns go into this match on the backdrop of an eventful week at Chloorkop.

The Gaston Sirino transfer issue dominated headlines all week as the Uruguayan is pushing for a move to who appear not prepared to part ways with the R90 million demanded by Sundowns.

The Downs camp also saw the loaning of Phakamani Mahlambi out to being talked about, as well as Nyiko Mobbie and Luvuyo Phewa being sent to on loan.

Veteran defender Wayne Arendse and Liberian forward Antony Laffor were released by the club.

But crucially ahead of this match, the attacking trio of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus were also a major talking point during the week.

The three are expected to continue with their fiery form that has shot Downs to the top of the standings.

Match Preview

On paper, Sundowns appear poised to walk past Maritzburg after recording four league wins and a draw so far this season.

They face a limping Team of Choice side that has lost all their five PSL matches during this campaign but could prove dangerous as they are desparate to rejuvinate themselves.

Maritzburg’s woes date to the PSL bio-bubble and they have gone for 11 straight league games without tasting victory, plus an MTN8 quarter-final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs.

Article continues below

Now they come up against Downs who last lost a league match in August when they were stunned 1-0 by .

It would be a tough battle for an already porous Maritzburg United defence to contain the marauding Downs trio of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus.

The three attackers have combined to score 10 of Downs' 12 league goals this term and will be seeking to tear apart a Maritzburg defence that has shipped in nine goals in five matches.