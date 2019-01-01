Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are clear favourites to win the title for the fourth time, but Cup history backs the Team of Choice

are set to lock horns with in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Team of Choice will make their maiden appearance in this stage of the tournament having eliminated , and on their way to the final.

Eric Tinkler has a chance to engrave his name into Maritzburg's history books by becoming the first coach to win a major trophy with the club with a win over Sundowns.

Masandawana have reached this stage for the eighth time and they had to overcome FC, and Lamontville in this year's competition.

Pitso Mosimane won this title with Sundowns in 2015 and he will be looking to guide the Tshwane giants to their fourth trophy since the inception of the tournament in 1982.

Game Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Saturday, December 14 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV and SABC in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SABC1

Maritzburg have been boosted by the return of Phumlani Ntshangase after the midfielder recovered from his long-term injury, but defender Siyanda Xulu is still out having picked up an injury last month.



Tinkler, who won this tournament with in 2016, will pin the Team of Choice's hopes of winning the title on in-form marksman Judas Moseamedi.

The lanky centre forward netted the winning goal for City in the final three years ago and his brace inspired Maritzburg to an impressive 2-1 win over Chiefs in the semi-finals last month.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be without Ricardo Coetzee after the defender-come-midfielder picked up an injury in midweek, while midfield maestro Oupa Manyisa is still out nursing a long-term injury.

However, Mosimane's side has been handed a timely boost as this season's Telkom Knockout top goalscorer Gaston Sirino is available after serving his two-match suspension.

The in-form attacker has arguably been the best player in the tournament having netted five goals in three games and he will be looking to continue his mesmerising form.

Match Preview

Maritzburg are heading into the final in inconsistent form having recorded a defeat, a draw and a win since they stunned Chiefs in the semi-finals.

The KwaZulu-Natal side's defence has been solid having kept two successive clean sheets, but they will be concerned by their scoring problem having netted only one goal in their last three competitive games.

On the other hand, Sundowns have been in good form since they eliminated Arrows in the semi-finals having recorded three wins and one draw across all competitions.

Goals have also been flowing for the Gauteng giants having netted seven in their last four competitive games while keeping three clean sheets in the process.

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and Maritzburg have clashed in five previous Cup meetings.

The Team of Choice have the upper hand having recorded three victories compared to Masandawana's two wins.

Their last cup meeting was in 2018 and Maritzburg won 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.