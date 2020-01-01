Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Mosimane's men are under pressure to collect maximum points and keep Amakhosi on their toes in the title race

can move to within three points of log leaders provided they collect maximum points against on Friday night.

The Brazilians have played a game less than Amakhosi and are still very much in the title race.

After drawing two and losing one of their three league games since the return of football, Sundowns know they need to get back to winning ways to stand a chance of catching up with Amakhosi.

The Team of Choice are targeting their highest possible finish and they are still on track after an improved season they have had under Eric Tinkler.

Game Maritzburg United vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Friday, August 21 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

The Team of Choice have not reported any injury or suspension ahead of this encounter against the Brazilians.

Eric Tinkler has a few players he knows can deliver at any given time against any opponents, including Judas Moseamedi, Rushine De Reuck and Richard Ofori.

Moseamedi has given defenders a torrid time this season - and it will be interesting to see if he can continue his great form against Sundowns.

Tinkler finds himself between a rock and hard place in the goalkeeping department, after confirming that Ofori wasn't in a good state of mind.

The international made goalkeeping blunders that saw Maritzburg United lose 3-2 to Black - and Tinkler said it was because his goalkeeper had just lost his mother.

It remains to be seen if Tinkler will drop Ofori for this encounter to allow him to recover.

Sundowns have Gaston Sirino, Sphelele Mkhulise, Keletso Makgalwa and Themba Zwane to pin their hopes on.

The return of Sirino from suspension has given Pitso Mosimane more options upfront, and it has allowed players such as Sibusiso Vilakazi and Makgalwa to freely take on opposition defenders.

The availability of Ricardo Nascimento could also be enough to stop Moseamedi from running riot on the night.

Mosimane has a difficult decision make in defence after his trusted players let him down against .

Wayne Arendse came in for Motjeka Madisha but he wasn't at his best - and that could mean more defensive changes for this encounter.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Maritzburg United and Sundowns have met 31 times across all competitions.

The Tshwane giants have dominated this fixture with 19 wins to Maritzburg's six while the other six matches ended in draws.

Sundowns have beaten Maritzburg in each of their last four matches, scoring seven goals and conceding just three in the process.

The last time Maritzburg United beat Sundowns was in the Nedbank Cup in April 2018 while Lebohang Maboe was still playing for the Midlands-based side.